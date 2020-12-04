M20 closed in both directoins after HGV jackknives into central reservation

The M20 in Kent is currently closed in both directions between junctions 8 (Maidstone) and junction 9 (Ashford/Canterbury) due to a collision.
The closure is in place due to a collision involving a lorry which has struck the central reservation barrier. Kent Police are on scene and Highways England are in attendance to assist with traffic management and repairs. The closure is likely to remain in place throughout the morning peak and motorist are encouraged to plan ahead, allow plenty of extra journey time and take care when travelling this morning.