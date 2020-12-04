Home » Have you seen missing Kaisha Swann
Have you seen missing Kaisha Swann

December 4, 2020
She is, age 15, from the Hastings area? She is described as white, 5’ 4” tall and of medium build. She has long brown hair with blonde streaks and normally wears glasses. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 0840 of 30/11.

