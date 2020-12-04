She is, age 15, from the Hastings area? She is described as white, 5’ 4” tall and of medium build. She has long brown hair with blonde streaks and normally wears glasses. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 0840 of 30/11.
Have you seen missing Kaisha Swann
December 4, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
LATEST NEWS • LONDON • MISSING
Woman missing from North London mental health facility
November 25, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
London Pedo jailed for 32 year
April 20, 2018
KENT • LATEST NEWS
CCTV and dashcam footage sought following reported rape in Rochester
November 26, 2019
BREAKING • HAVANT
Have you seen missing 14-year-old Kyrel from Havant?
May 10, 2019
BREAKING • PENALLY • WALES
As the first illegal immigrants are brought in to the disused army barrack
September 22, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man arrested over attempted Murder Rap in Portsmouth
February 18, 2018
BREAKING • COVID19
The holidays aren’t coming….
November 10, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Grim COVID19 Daily Death toll hits over 21,500
April 28, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Isle of Wight Festival ticket website crashes
June 29, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • MISSING
Can you help find missing Amber
March 22, 2019
BREAKING
Two confirmed cases in the UK of coronavirus in Newcastle
January 31, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • M27
Man in his seventies seriously injured on M27 collision
September 15, 2020
BREAKING • FOLKESTONE • KENT
Man who fell from Folkestone cliffs is named as Freddie Taylor
June 13, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Two dead following high speed police pursuit
February 11, 2019
ESSEX
Car flips in its roof in Essex
April 19, 2020
BREAKING
Crane collapses onto building leaving person trapped
November 2, 2017
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Knife scanner used in Dartford and Gravesend
July 15, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
M1 Northbound Remains Closed at Northampton after HGV Horror Smash
November 22, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Man given hospital order after two attempted murders
July 12, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire crew called to Queens Road in Shanklin
March 4, 2019
Kettering • NIB
Jewellery taken in a house breaking in Kettering
November 4, 2020
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Masked Gang Terrorise Teenage Girl in St Leonards house
November 1, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON • WEST NORWOOD
Jude was a family man and those who loved him have been left bereft
September 24, 2020
BREAKING
Can you help us find missing Mason from Basingstoke?
August 14, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Missing Teen Montana Eastwood could be in South London
July 17, 2020
BREAKING
Reading Murder probe reclassified as manslaughter
April 14, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Rapist pleas to House breaking and Rape charges
August 30, 2018
BREAKING • HOVE • SUSSEX
Police investigating two street robberies in Hove have charged three men
October 26, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Exclusive Paul Weller joins Happy Monday’s at Victorious 2018
February 7, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Coastguard teams called to abandoned clothes on Shanklin Beach
September 5, 2018
BREAKING • CROYDON
Woman dies in fatal Croydon house fire
June 5, 2019
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Turkish families at war in Chatham over corner shop
June 11, 2020
BREAKING • HAVANT
Teen Girl Injured during Bedhampton Station Brawl
July 15, 2017
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Acid Attack Jury Retired to Consider Verdict
April 11, 2016
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Search Launched for Missing Portsmouth teenager Rosie Evans-Foster
December 4, 2016