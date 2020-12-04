Cold case detectives have charged a man with murdering two women from Tunbridge Wells more than 30 years ago

David Fuller, aged 66, from Heathfield, East Sussex, was arrested on Thursday 3 December 2020, in connection with the deaths of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.

He has now been charged with two counts of murder and remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 5 December 2020.

The investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. Assistant Chief Constable Tracey Harman said: ‘Whilst more than three decades have passed since these murders took place, I would urge anyone who has any information, no matter how minor or insignificant it may appear to be, to contact us.’

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 652006 quoting case reference 46/YY/16746/20 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.