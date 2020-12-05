Online Shoppers Beware Emails from Scammers – They are trying to get access to your Cards and Accounts



More and more of us are shopping on line and ordering goods to be delivered direct to our homes.

Criminals know this and are sending scam emails or texts appearing to be from Royal Mail or a courier company, stating that they tried to deliver a parcel but no one was at home and there wasn’t a safe place to leave it, and ask you to click a link to reschedule the delivery.

The link directs you to an authentic looking website, which asks for your full name, address, date of birth and mobile number.

Anyone completing the form will then be prompted to enter their bank or credit card details, which the scammers will then use to drain your bank account.

PROTECT YOURSELF – DON’T CLICK ON ANY LINK WITHIN SUCH EMAILS.



The fraudsters may have obtained your email or mobile number, but they are unlikely to know who you are or where live. The fraudster who sent me an email earlier this week claiming to be from dPd Courier company presumably doesn’t know of my previous fraud investigation experience. The fraudster sent the message from his own personal email account .

Any genuine email from Royal Mail or a Courier company will never be sent from an individual’s personal email account.

If you receive an email which you’re not quite sure about, forward it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS): [email protected]