Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in West Lavington

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a teenager and a van on Lavington Lane at approximately 2.20pm on the 4th December 2020

A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries and remains in a stable condition.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving offences. He has been released under investigation.

The road remains closed while road collision investigators continue their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call us on 101 and quote log number 155 of December 4.