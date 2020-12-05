Police keeping an open mind after 85-year-old man, from Danbury dies after being found at the side of the road

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a cyclist, who was found with a serious head injury at the roadside in Danbury, sadly died.

The 85-year-old man, from Danbury, was found beside his bike with a serious head injury on The Ridge near to the junction with Fir Tree Lane in Danbury at around 3.15pm on Friday 13th November.

He was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge where, sadly, he died from his injuries the next day.

At this time it is not known how the man received his injuries but officers are keeping an open mind and continuing to investigate the circumstances.

Sgt Alex Black of Essex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “There is nothing to immediately suggest that this gentleman was struck by a vehicle or that any other vehicle was involved, but we need to keep an open mind.

“There are a number of schools near to the location where the gentleman was found, and given that he was found at a time of day when parents would have been on the school run, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him on his bike in the area, or who may have seen anything that could help us understand what happened.”

If you have information you can contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 quoting incident 341 of November 30th 2020 or e-mail [email protected]