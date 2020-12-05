Three people, including a four-year-old child, were taken to hospital for treatment with, what are believed to be, non-life-changing injuries following a collision

Police are appealing for witnesses of a collision involving two cars near Trekenning, St Columb Major, Cornwall, this morning at around 7.30am.

The collision, outside Castle Farm, involved a grey Peugeot 207 and a silver Vauxhall Astra and six people were treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics. Three people, including a four-year-old child, were taken to hospital for treatment with, what are believed to be, non-life-changing injuries.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene and both drivers are assisting police with their investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses of the collision or the driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage which may be relevant.

Police can be contacted by phoning 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting log number 137, 4/12/20.