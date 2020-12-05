A man has been jailed for attempting to commit child sex offences following an investigation by the South East Regional Crime

Millan Rajasooriar, aged 34 of Hampton Road, Worcester Park, London pleaded guilty at Guildford Crown Court on 26 October to one count of attempting sexual communication with a child and one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

He was sentenced today to 30 months’ imprisonment.

On 28 October 2019, Rajasooriar had travelled to Ashtead Train Station, Surrey where he expected to meet and have sex with a 13-year-old child, but was instead met by officers from SEROCU and arrested.

This arrest followed a proactive, intelligence led investigation relating to sexual offences with a child during October 2019. A series of messages, which were of a sexual nature, were sent by Rajasooriar on WhatsApp, to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. He used the messages to arrange a meeting with the child at the train station on the 28 October 2019 where he expected to have sex with her.

In this case, there was never a real life victim and no children were in any danger.

After his arrest, Rajasooriar’s phone was examined and was found to contain an indecent image of a child. He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and a further sexual harm prevention order to run in line with his registration period.

Detective Inspector Phil Attwood of SEROCU, said: “Rajasooriar thought he would be meeting a child who was only 13-years-old to engage in sex with him, but was arrested and pleaded guilty to overwhelming evidence against him.

“Rajasooriar now faces a prison term and when he is released his name will go on the Sex Offenders Register and he will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely.

“This was a successful pro-active operation led by South East Regional Crime Unit officers and forms part of our continued priority to protect children from sexual exploitation from those who seek to do them harm.