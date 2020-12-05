Another 16,298 coronavirus cases and 504 deaths have been reported in the UK

Last Friday, there were 16,022 cases, and 521 deaths – with a 460.3 seven-day average.

Coronavirus-linked deaths in the UK, within 28 days of a positive test, yesterday passed 60,000.

On Thursday, the government reported 14,879 cases and 414 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 1,690,432, with 60,617 deaths.

The reproduction number of coronavirus transmission – or R value – is now between 0.8 and 1, the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said.

It is the lowest R value estimate since August and a slight drop from last week when the R value was between 0.9 and 1. It was the first time the R number dropped to below 1 since September.

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially.

The R number represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

With the R value between 0.8 and 1, it means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people.

The growth rate, which estimates how quickly the number of infections is changing day by day, is between minus 3% and minus 1% for the UK as a whole.

It means the number of new infections is shrinking by between 1% and 3% every day.

Greater Manchester councils have become the latest to pause rapid testing for care home visitors over concerns they fail to detect enough infections. Data suggests the rapid kits miss about a third of the most infectious cases picked up by conventional lab tests.

Lateral flow tests are being used in England so residents can see family indoors for the first time since March. A standard coronavirus test – also known as a PCR test – misses fewer than 5% of infections. It was already known that lateral flow tests were less sensitive – they miss about 50% of infections overall. But lab tests had suggested that figure could fall to 5% when a high level of virus was present.

California’s governor says he will impose some of the nation’s strictest stay-at-home orders in the coming days when intensive care units are expected to reach capacity, as the United States continues to set records for new infections and deaths.