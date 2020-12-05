Police are appealing for the owner of a dog to come forward after a 10-year-old girl received a puncture wound to her finger when the dog bit her right hand

The girl was walking along Whiteford Drive, Kettering at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, December 1, when the dog approached her from behind.

The dog appeared to be wondering around without an owner and did not appear to have a collar.

The dog tried to get the girls attention who continued walking without engaging with the dog.

Shortly after, the dog bit the girl causing a puncture wound to one of her fingers

The dog is described as tall and muscular and brown in colour and bigger.