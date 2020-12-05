A further arrest has been made in connection with a rape in Darnall, Sheffield.

A 14-year-old boy is currently in police custody after being arrested this morning (4 December) on suspicion of joint enterprise rape.

At around 6pm on 23 November, it was reported that a 21-year-old woman was raped by a group of four males in High Hazels Park.

Last night, (3 December) two teenage boys were charged in connection with the incident.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with rape.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with attempted sexual assault.