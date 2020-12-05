A man has been jailed for drug offences committed in Aylesbury

Kenny Madgwick, aged 30, of no fixed abode, was convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He pleaded guilty to both counts on Friday (27/11) and was subsequently jailed for three years and 11 months.

The charges relate to an incident on 8 September when Madgwick was found by officers to be in possession of Class A drugs in Southern Road and Chappel Close.

He was arrested and charged with the offences on the same day.

PC Ben McNeill, of the Stronghold Team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We do not tolerate this type of criminality in Aylesbury, and officers will robustly pursue those who seek to participate in this kind of activity.

“Anyone involved in county drug lines or organised crime within Aylesbury Vale will be targeted by the Stronghold Team and will continue to be pursed until the group are no more.

“The supply and distribution of drugs in the communities causes untold damage, and through our Stronghold campaign, Thames Valley Police will continue to work in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and stop those who seek to exploit vulnerable people for their own means.