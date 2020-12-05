A Bognor man has started a 36-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to burglary and fraud, following an investigation by Sussex Police

Police were called to Victoria Drive at 4.50am on 3 November to a report of a man breaking into a property.

Officers attended and swiftly arrested a suspect. A window pane near the front door to the property had been broken.

Paul Tully, 37, of Ash Grove in Bognor Regis, subsequently pleaded guilty to the burglary and to a separate fraud by misrepresentation after he was found to be using a bank card not belonging to himself at a supermarket.

He was given prison sentences totalling 36 months at Portsmouth Crown Court on 2 December.

Detective Sergeant Ali Hutchings said; “This outcome was the result of a big team effort across our local CID and Response teams, resulting in another burglar being brought to justice.”