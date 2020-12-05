Porn Prank Cop escapes sack for ‘sticking photo of female officer’s face on porn picture’

A Sussex police sergeant has been given a final written warning after he was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of equality and diversity; authority, respect and courtesy; duties and responsibilities; challenging and reporting improper conduct and discreditable conduct.



Sgt Rob Adams, 37, who is based at Hastings, appeared at a misconduct hearing at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes on Thursday and Friday (December 3-4) to face the allegations of:



• Sending explicit and/or pornographic material to colleagues

• Instigated and/or participated in conversations of a sexual nature

• Instigated and/or participated in conversations that were derogatory about colleagues

• Instigated and/or participated in conversations about the physical appearance of female colleagues

• Superimposed a photograph of a colleague onto a picture of a naked woman.



The panel, headed by an independent, legally-qualified chairperson, found the allegations were proven and he was given a final written warning.



Chief Superintendent Lisa Bell, head of the force’s professional standards department, said: “Police officers must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty. All staff are aware of appropriate professional boundaries and the serious consequences of any abuses of position.

“Sergeant Adams’s actions fell far short or these boundaries and the panel has made it clear from its decision that such indiscretions are unacceptable and will be punished.”