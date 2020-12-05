Met Office issue yellow weather warning for rain for London, Kent the South and South East

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with heavy rain set to hammer down on London Kent and the South and South East.

Friday morning’s snow was quickly washed away by downpours and that’s set to continue, sparking concerns about flooding in some area.

The Met Office warning is in place from 5am this morning and said persistent and heavy rain “may lead to some travel disruption” and is in force until at least 11am.

It said flooding of some homes and businesses is “likely” with bus and train journeys set to take longer.