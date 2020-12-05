At approximately 14.37pm on Friday 4th December police were informed of a road traffic collision on the B3266 nr St Tudy, involving a Gas Gas motorcycle and a Citroen Berlingo van.

The motorcyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by the Cornwall Air Ambulance with life-threatening injuries. The van driver received minor injuries.

Officers from the Devon and Cornwall’s Alliance Roads Policing Team and Response officers attended along with a Forensic Collision Investigator and Scene of Crime Officer and a full investigation of the scene took place.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene. Police are appealing for any witnesses to this collision and who may have dashcam footage to telephone 101 quoting Log 644 04/12/2020.