Anna Stoian is aged 14. Anna has not been since 1st December 2020. She was last seen in Harehills, Leeds. Anna is a Romanian female, Police are concerned about Annas welfare. If you have any information please call 101 and quote 1732 04/12/20.
Teenager from Leeds now been missing for nearly five days
December 5, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Police appeal after Drivers Injured in Fareham Collision
August 2, 2017
BREAKING • COVID19
This is what total lockdown is like
May 3, 2020
PORTSMOUTH
Council’s fleet wins top national award
March 14, 2016
BRIGHTON • CRAWLEY • CRIME
Jail for Couple Who Robbed A Disabled Man
April 3, 2020
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • READING
First picture of Reading Terror suspect
June 21, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
Rush Hour Chaos in the Making as two Lanes Closed on the M25 near Cobham
November 30, 2017
BREAKING • ESSEX • LOUGHTON
A man has been charged following a fatal collision in #Loughton
August 20, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth Serial Stalker Paul Nelson Jailed for 21 months
March 23, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • LATEST NEWS
Rescue Turns into Recovery Operation at Didcot Power Station
February 24, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Police probe following attempted abduction
September 8, 2018
ANDOVER • BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Two people arrested over Andover fatal fail to stop
December 30, 2019
BREAKING • HASTINGS • MISSING • SUSSEX
Have you seen missing Kaisha Swann
December 4, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Teenager assaulted outside busy Shopping Centre
April 27, 2016
BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • READING
A boy, aged 17, from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
September 20, 2020
ISLE OF WIGHT
Bembridge Summer Festival celebrates 5 years
April 29, 2018
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Fire crews called to arson attack at derelict pub in Canterbury
April 13, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Fifteen year old boy stabbed multiple times in Newham
July 13, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • THANET
Thanet Way closed London bound after jackknifed lorry
February 5, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences
March 6, 2019
BERKSHIRE • DARTFORD • ESSEX • KENT
Serial Burglary Duo charged after crimewave across Kent
October 29, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
London Bridge on Police lockdown following suspected Shooting
November 29, 2019
BREAKING • DORSET • DURDLE DOOR
Search continues for missing swimming near Durdle Door
June 21, 2020
BREAKING • DORSET
Police launch arson probe on Portland after house fire
August 13, 2018
BREAKING • HOVE • SUSSEX
Man arrested after 12 vehicles set alight in Ramsgate
April 12, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT • PORTSMOUTH
Major Engine failure on Wightlink St Clare
March 16, 2019
BREAKING • WINCHESTER
Trio Charged over Winchester Jewellery heist
April 17, 2016
BREAKING • CRAYFORD • LONDON
Manhunt for pair who ripped off 80 year old Crayford man
June 24, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Fire crews called to tackle garage fire in Folkestone
October 21, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Exclusive: Armed police swarm house in Shirley Southampton
January 2, 2017
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Handbag stolen in Ryde Street Robbery
September 27, 2016
KENT • LATEST NEWS
Police protection team play secret Santa gto vulnerable children
December 18, 2019
CRIME • KENT • MAIDSTONE
A suspected rogue trader has been charged after roofing scam
April 1, 2020
BREAKING • LAMBETH
Woman being held in her own home by knifeman
May 8, 2019
BREAKING • DARTFORD • DARTFORD • MISSING
Missing teenage from Dartford
April 23, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • LONDON
Police arrest man over London Terror offences
March 5, 2019