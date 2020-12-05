Home » Teenager from Leeds now been missing for nearly five days


December 5, 2020
Anna Stoian is aged 14. Anna has not been since 1st December 2020. She was last seen in Harehills, Leeds. Anna is a Romanian female,  Police are concerned about Annas welfare. If you have any information please call 101 and quote 1732 04/12/20.
 
 
 
 
 
