Two men have been jailed for a combined 17 years for their roles in a savage attack on a man which required him to have a kidney removed

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was stabbed six times during the terrifying incident in Chesil Avenue, Radford.

He had cycled to the area with a young boy before leaving the youngster with their bikes as he went to speak to a friend.

He turned around and saw 21-year-old Brennan McGinley walking towards the boy and the bikes.

When the victim got closer to them he saw that McGinley was holding a knife.

He spoke to McGinley but within a matter of seconds he was stabbed to his lower back.

A scuffle ensued but as the victim tried to protect himself he was stabbed again by McGinley.

He tried to get away and managed to get a short distance up the road before he was stabbed for a third time by McGinley before falling to the floor.

While on the floor, he was attacked by a second man who stabbed him in the arm and back.

The victim was then attacked by a third man – 20-year-old Connor Morris – who came running towards him and hit him to the head with a piece of wood, knocking him back to the floor. Both Morris and the second male started to stamp on the victim’s head.

The attackers eventually ran away from the area, with Morris having stolen the boy’s bike.

The victim managed to make his way into an address in Chesil Avenue where he collapsed and waited for emergency services to arrive.

He was taken to the Queens Medical Centre where he needed urgent surgery.

One of his stab wounds was so deep it caused a Grade 4 tear of his right kidney and he had to have it removed.

He also required a chest drain to be inserted for the removal of air and blood within his chest cavity as well as a blood transfusion.

The brutal attack happened on the night of 24 February 2020.

Soon after, following CCTV enquiries, police recovered a knife used during the attack from the roof of a restaurant in Wollaton Road.

Today McGinley, of HMP Manchester, and Morris, of HMP Nottingham, were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court.

McGinley, who pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article, was locked up for nine years.

Morris, who was found guilty after a trial of wounding with intent and robbery, was jailed for eight years.

In a personal statement the victim said: “My kids could have lost their dad that day and be mourning me now.

“My life hasn’t been the same since that day for me or my family.

“Losing my kidney means that not only do I struggle on a day-to-day basis to do things that I used to do, it also goes through my mind that if my kids ever needed a kidney from me I would be unable to do this for them.

“I am on strong painkillers every single day to cope with the pain that I am still feeling more than six months after the attack. I am also struggling with depression and anxiety and have to take medication for this every day too.

“The attack has caused me so much anxiety as I am constantly remembering what happened. I also have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from the attack which I struggle with every day.”

Detective Constable Chelsea Levers, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “The victim of this barbaric attack is incredibly lucky to be alive.

“Thankfully the serious wounds he sustained weren’t fatal but he has been left with life-changing injuries.

“My thoughts are with him as he continues to physically and mentally recover from this truly horrific ordeal which has deeply affected him.

“I hope that now McGinley and Morris face lengthy spells behind bars it will provide him with some comfort and enable him to move on with his life.

“I also hope the terrified young boy who witnessed this shocking incident is able to fully recover from what happened.”

DC Levers added: “This appalling incident highlights the importance of the societal need to ensure that carrying knives never becomes acceptable.

“We will not tolerate people carrying knives in Nottinghamshire. We urge parents and carers to talk to their children about the dangers of carrying knives and the terrible impact that knife crime can have on them, their friends, their family and their community.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes knife crime extremely seriously. The force is committed to tackling it, both through education and enforcement, and will investigate all reports thoroughly.

“The force takes a zero tolerance approach to knife crime and will take action against anyone who carries or uses a knife.

“Anyone who knows of someone who carries a knife has a chance to prevent like this by reporting their concerns.”

Anyone with information on knife crime in their local community is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.

Pictured: Injuries sustained by the victim, Brennan McGinley, Connor Morris and a picture of the knife recovered by officers.