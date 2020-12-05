Police have charged five men who are involved in running a major drugs supply chain in Birmingham

The arrests came during a day of action (3 December) that saw dozens of officers involved in raids on 10 addresses in the east of the city.

Warrants were executed at properties suspected of being used as drugs dens in Saltley and Shard End.

Cocaine, heroin and cannabis with a combined street value of £130,000 was seized, while almost £50,000 in cash was recovered after a car was stopped in Soho Hill.

Two men have also been charged with firearms offences after a stash of weapons, including a sub-machine pistol, was discovered in a car in the Washwood Heath area in October.

Brothers Mohammed Deon Khalid, aged 23, and Mohammed Rehan Khalid from Ingleton Road have both been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs and firearms.

Three other men have been charged with drugs supply. They are:

• Zehfran Khan aged 30 from Maybank in Bordesley Green;

• Bilaal Khan aged 22 from Ash Road in Saltley;

• and Syed Islam aged 22 from Chetwynd Road in Ward End.