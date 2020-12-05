Do you know who this scumbag is he’s been ripping off old people ?

Police want to talk to him after a number of elderly residents were allegedly charged excessive amounts of money for building work at their homes.

It is believed several offences took place during 2019 and 2020 in #Birmingham and across the West Midlands.

Police have already charged a number of people and their investigations are continuing.

So if you recognise the man in the image please contact www.west.midlands.police by calling 101.

To tell them what you know, not who you are, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote crime number BE20/211671C/20.