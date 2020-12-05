Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in Winson Green

The man, who is thought to be in his 20s, was stabbed at around 2.30pm on Friday in Summerfield Park, Dudley Road.

He’s been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police also received reports that gunshots were heard, however, it’s unclear if the man has been shot at this stage, as he’s receiving emergency medical care.

Detectives are investigating and a scene is being held so a forensic examination can be carried out.

A man has been seriously injured in an appalling act of violence in broad daylight, and we need to establish what happened and who was responsible.