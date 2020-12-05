Manhunt continues for Durham Rapist Matthew Ford who been on the run for a year

Police need your help to locate him in connection with a report of rape.
Ford, 39, who is from the Wingate area of Durham, following a report in Washington has been wanted for almost a year.
He was first circulated as wanted on New Year’s Eve last year and enquiries to locate him have been ongoing ever since.
But Ford is believed to be purposely avoiding our officers and now we are asking for your help.
Police do not believe he is any risk to the wider public but they want to bring him into custody before Christmas.