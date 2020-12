Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted.

Randy Boula, aged 22, whose last known address is in Ilford Lane, Ilford, is wanted in connection with a common assault and breach of a restraining order which occurred in Hertfordshire.

It is believed he may be in the Barking and Dagenham area of East London.

If you have any information on his where about call Police on 101