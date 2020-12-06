Four arrested by Armed officers after aggravated burglary leads to Asda being evacuated in Chadwell Heath

An Asda Supermarket as closed for a short time to assist in the arrest to two suspects who had made off from the Police.

Officers from the Met Police was called at 8.36pm to reports of a group of males attempting to force entry to address in Fullerton Ave

The men who had made off were reported to have been armed with weapons.