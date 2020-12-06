Four arrested by Armed officers after aggravated burglary leads to Asda being evacuated in Chadwell Heath

Officers from the Met Police was called at 8.36pm to reports of a group of males attempting to force entry to address in Fullerton Ave #Dagenham.
An Asda Supermarket as closed for a short time to assist in the arrest to two suspects who had made off from the Police.
The men who had made off were reported to have been armed with weapons.
A spokesman for the Met Police said :”Armed Police officers were among those who attended and two males have been quickly arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Two other males believed to have fled scene. Following a search, these men were traced to the supermarket in Whalebone Lane North.
Asda store was evacuated and closed as a precaution. Both males were located and arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
No reports of any injuries at the initial scene or at the supermarket. No shots have been fired by police or the suspects. The supermarket has since re-opened. All men arrested remain in custody and enquiries ongoing.