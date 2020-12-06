A man has been sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment for drugs offences in Rugby

Rumon Ahmed, aged 22 of Shrewsbury Road, Forrest Gate, London appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday (2 December),

At around 2pm on Wednesday 11 December last year, plain clothed officers observed a man conducting a drug deal from a vehicle on Manor Court Road, Rugby.

Officers stopped the car – a light blue Audi – and Ahmed was found in possession of a quantity of class A controlled drugs and £330 in cash.

After a thorough and complex investigation, Ahmed appeared at court where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was sentenced two years and six months in prison for possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Investigating officer, Det Con Gary Hammond from Warwickshire Police said: “On the day of the offence, Rumon Ahmed had travelled from Coventry to deal drugs in the Rugby area, known as county lines drug dealing.

“Illegal drugs bring misery to not only those who use them but also to the local community. We will proactively target those we believe to be involved in drugs and use the powers we have to make sure their activity is disrupted.