A man has been sentenced to prison for drugs offences which took place in Reading

Lewis Szewczyk, aged 26, of no fixed abode, was convicted at Reading Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply heroin, one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of possession of criminal property.

He was sentenced to a total of two years and four months’ imprisonment at the same hearing.

On Wednesday 14 October, police officers witnessed Szewczyk making hand to hand exchanges with two suspected drug users in a children’s play park near Avon Place in Reading.

An officer attempted to stop Szewczyk but he fled, climbing over nearby garden fences in an attempt to escape.

Once officers had detained him, it became apparent that he was storing drugs in his mouth and was attempting to swallow them.

Officers persuaded him to spit out the items he was concealing, which totalled 33 wraps of heroin and 45 wraps of cocaine. He was also in possession of £196.55 in cash.

Szewczyk was charged with the offences on 15 October.

Investigating officer, PC Nicola Henderson, based at Reading police station, said: “I am pleased that Szewcyzk was charged and remanded within 24 hours of the incident.

“His reckless actions, in a failed attempt to evade Police, caused alarm and distress for the local community.

“Szewcyzk’s attempts to conceal Class A drugs put his life in danger.