A man who has been described by detectives as ‘callous’ has been handed a 3 year sentence

40 year-old Steven McGuire of Edmonds Way, Grimsby pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing to the robbery of a woman in her 60s

on Old Market Place in Grimsby on 12 April 2020.

Detective Constable Chris Clarke investigated the incident and said, “The 63 year old victim was withdrawing cash from an ATM on Old Market Place, Grimsby at around 12.30pm, when Steven McGuire approached and stood behind her, waiting for the money to come out of the ATM.

“Once the victim had taken hold of the money, McGuire pushed her over and tried to pull the cash from her hand.

“A violent struggle ensued as the victim clung on to the money whilst he continued to try and wrench it from her.

“She made several valiant attempts to fend off her attacker before members of the public saw and heard the struggle. McGuire finally left empty before being found and arrested by officers nearby.

On sentencing, DC Clarke said, “It was an appalling offence committed against a vulnerable lady by a callous man.

“I commend this amazing lady for her courage and strength, not only during the robbery but during the investigation too.