A man who delivered a fatal punch that left a much-loved dad with unsurvivable head injuries has been jailed

Liam Wright fatally attacked 36-year-old Carl Loughran on Borough Road, Sunderland, in August this year.

Following a verbal altercation in the street, Wright swung three punches at Carl’s head – knocking him off balance – before a fourth landed which proved to be the killer blow.

With his victim fighting for his life in the road, 33-year-old Wright then left him for dead and walked away from the scene.

Carl was taken to hospital for emergency treatment after suffering a catastrophic brain injury and a fractured skull, the latter which was caused by his fall.

He sadly died from his injuries two days later in hospital.

Wright, of Rangoon Road, Sunderland, admitted manslaughter when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on September 2.

Yesterday he returned to the same court and was sentenced to five years and four months behind bars.

We hope this case sends a strong message to everyone in our communities – if you decide to swing a punch, you run the risk of ruining several lives forever.

Wright made a choice when turning to violence and that decision has had absolutely catastrophic consequences.

The court heard Wright was in the company of two other men when he approached Carl on Borough Road shortly after 3.30pm on August 1.

Following a brief exchange of words, Wright was seen on CCTV throwing four punches that all connected with Carl’s head – the last of which caused the victim to fall heavily to the ground.

As members of the public stopped to help Carl and call for help, Wright walked away from the scene – looking over his shoulder and seeing his victim lying motionless in the street.