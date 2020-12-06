Investigation into West Yorkshire house explosion continues

Police are working with partners as enquiries continue to investigate the cause of an explosion on Green Lane, Illingworth which caused severe damage to a property on Saturday morning.

Halifax Police have been supporting the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service response to the incident and subsequent fire, which was reported to police by the fire service at about 7.40am on Saturday morning (5 December).

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment to severe burn injuries, as was a man who suffered serious injuries. Another female received minor injuries in the incident.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Baker of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Officers are working with our partners in the fire service, Calderdale Council, Health and Safety Executive and Northern Gas Networks to investigate this clearly very serious incident in Illingworth.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and efforts remain underway to make the area safe and support residents affected by what has taken place.”