Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a collision near Wimbish in which a woman sadly died.

A Nissan Micra overturned on the B184 Thaxted Road in Howlett End at about 9.10pm on Friday 4 December. No other vehicle was involved.

A woman aged in her 20s, who was a passenger in the car, sadly died at the scene. Specially trained officers are supporting her family.

A 25-year-old man from the Dunmow area, believed to be the driver of the Nissan Micra, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He has been released under investigation and our enquiries are continuing.

Officers are still looking to trace a member of the public who assisted at the scene. They would also like to speak to any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage.

Please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]

Quote incident 1254 of 4 December.