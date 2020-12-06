Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Haringey

Police were called at 6.07pm on Thursday, 3 December to a car in collision with a pedestrian on White Hart Lane, close to the junction with Rivulet Road, N17.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

The pedestrian, aged in her early 70s, was taken to an east London hospital where she died the following day. Her next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the white BMW stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

They would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 5767/03Dec.