Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was in collision with a car that failed to stop

The 73-year-old pedestrian was struck by the car outside Rayleigh Parade in Rayleigh Road, Hutton, at about 2.35pm on Saturday 5 December.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The make and model of the car is unknown, but was described as either blue or green, and may have been a small Nissan.

Police want to speak to the driver and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or has dashcam footage.

Contact Chigwell Roads Policing Unit quoting incident 701 of 5 December.

You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.