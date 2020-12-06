Home » Northamptonshire Police are currently looking formissing person Alfie Borg
Northamptonshire Police are currently looking formissing person Alfie Borg

December 6, 2020
He’saged 16 years old, missing from Northampton. Last seen on 5th December just before 11pm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He has a small black bag with with and a silver bike. If seen please phone 101.

