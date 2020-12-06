He’saged 16 years old, missing from Northampton. Last seen on 5th December just before 11pm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He has a small black bag with with and a silver bike. If seen please phone 101.
Northamptonshire Police are currently looking formissing person Alfie Borg
December 6, 2020
1 Min Read
