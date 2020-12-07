Home » Do not approach call 999 after mental health patient Abdi Abdullahi absconds
Do not approach call 999 after mental health patient Abdi Abdullahi absconds

December 7, 2020
Police are working to trace Abdi Abdullahi, 29, who has today absconded from a mental health facility in #Southall. Anyone who sees him should not approach him – call 999 immediately ref CRIS 2532057/20.

