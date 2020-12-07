Police are working to trace Abdi Abdullahi, 29, who has today absconded from a mental health facility in #Southall. Anyone who sees him should not approach him – call 999 immediately ref CRIS 2532057/20.
Do not approach call 999 after mental health patient Abdi Abdullahi absconds
December 7, 2020
1 Min Read
