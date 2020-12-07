The government announced a further 231 deaths of COVID19

Of these, 201 deaths were in England, 14 in Wales, 11 in Northern Ireland and five in Scotland.

Batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been pictured arriving at a hospital in south London ahead of the UK-wide rollout of the treatment this week.

Staff have been unloading doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab from boxes at Croydon University Hospital before placing them in freezers on the site.

The COVID-19 vaccine must be stored in temperatures of -70C to -80C. Louise Coughlan, joint chief pharmacist at Croydon Health Services, said:

“This is just so exciting, it’s a momentous occasion.

“The NHS has been planning ostensibly to deliver the largest vaccination programme in our history – so it’s really exciting.”

She added: “To know that (the vaccines are here) and we are amongst the first in the country to actually receive the vaccine, and therefore the first in the world, is just amazing – I’m so proud.”

French health authorities reported 11,022 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the 12,923 new infections detected the previous day.

The coronavirus death toll in French hospitals rose by 174, the health ministry said, a smaller increase than Saturday’s 216. The number of COVID-19 patients rose by 223 to 26,293, while the number in intensive care declined by 10 to 3,220.

Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, expressed frustration on Sunday over the mixed messages coming from the Trump administration that are reflected in some Americans’ perception about masks, social distancing and superspreader events.

“Right now, across the Sun Belt, we have governors and mayors who have cases equivalent to what they had in the summertime yet aren’t putting in the same policies and mitigations that they put in the summer, that they know changed the course of this pandemic across the South,” she said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“So it is frustrating because not only do we know what works, governors and mayors used those tools to stem the tide in the spring and the summer,” Birx said.