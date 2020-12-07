Former Tyne Tees Television continuity announcer and north east radio presenter Neville Wanless has died aged 89

In a statement his daughter Melanie Adams said:

I wanted to share that my sweet, handsome, loving dad Neville Wanless passed away peacefully early Friday (4 Dec) morning. My mum Pat and I were by his side.

He fractured his hip 8 weeks ago while out walking outside with my mum by tripping and falling, and devastatingly his health declined rapidly.

He will live in our hearts forever, and endlessly be an inspiration to me for his strength, gentleness, courage, creativity, and character.

The outpouring of love for my dad and admiration for his work on TTTV, radio, screen and stage is wonderful for me and my family to receive. Thank you so much x

Born in Wallsend-on-Tyne, Wanless was educated at St Bees School in the Lake District and trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, where he won gold, silver and bronze medals for acting, verse speaking and elocution.

His broadcasting career started in 1961 as an announcer and newsreader for the BBC Home Service’s regional opt-outs in the North East and Cumbria, based in Newcastle. He continued with the opt-out bulletins (later broadcast as Radio 4 North East) until 1975.

Wanless joined Tyne Tees Television in 1971 as a continuity announcer and newsreader. Latterly, he became the station’s longest serving announcer and held the posts of Senior Announcer and Head of Presentation until his retirement in 1988, when Bill Steel took over the role.

Wanless continued as a relief announcer at Tyne Tees until around 1991.

After retiring from television, Wanless continued his radio work, including stints with Radio Tees, Great North Radio and Century Radio North East.

He continued to present My Way, a Sunday evening show on hospital radio station Radio Tyneside.