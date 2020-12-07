North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after rogue traders targeted a 77 year-old man in York

It happened on Lincoln Street York at around 1.20pm on Wednesday 2 December 2020.

Two men attended the victim’s home in a small white van with ladders on the roof and informed him that his roof needs repairing.

They then entered his property and demanded a large amount of cash upfront for materials, stating that they would be back the next day to start work on the roof.

The victim handed over the cash but the pair did not return the following day to complete the work as agreed.

The first person is described as white, clean-shaven, approx. 5ft 7ins with very grey or white hair. He was well built, in his late 50s or early 60s, and was wearing a grey/white top and jeans. He spoke with a very low, quiet voice and spoke with a slight Irish accent. He The second person is described as a white male in his thirties.

If you have any information, including any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage, that may be able to assist the investigation to please get in touch.

Officers are also particularly keen to speak to anyone else who may have been approached by ‘traders’ in similar circumstances or has seen the two men or van matching the description.

If you have any information please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.