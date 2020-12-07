Home » The A316 in surrey is closed eastbound between the M3 J1 and the A314 near Sunbury on Thames due to an earlier serious collision.
BREAKING

The A316 in surrey is closed eastbound between the M3 J1 and the A314 near Sunbury on Thames due to an earlier serious collision.

December 7, 2020
1 Min Read

 

Surrey police accident investigation is ongoing. 

The road is expected to remain closed until at least 9am.

Traffic is being diverted via local routes at this time. 

Please allow extra time for your journey, should you be travelling in the area.

 
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp