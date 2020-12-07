An extra £10.9million will help many more disabled people in the South East to access grants to improve their homes so they can live independently, Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing Kelly Tolhurst has announced.

The additional funding for councils will help people make the adaptations they need to live safely and independently in their own homes.

The Disabled Facilities Grant funding can be used towards the costs of home adaptations such as stair-lifts, level access showers, wet rooms, winches, grab rails and ramps. These can play a critical role in avoiding the need for hospital or care home admission, as well as helping to speed-up discharge from hospital.

Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing, Kelly Tolhurst said:

“I’m pleased that extra funding announced today, on the International Day of People with Disabilities, will see many more people in the South East benefit. This grant can be literally life changing and lengthening, helping more people to live independently in their own homes. “Over 280,000 home adaptions have been funded through the Disabled Facilities Grant Scheme helping many tens of thousands of people to live at home independently.

Minister for Care, Helen Whately said:

“This grant will help hundreds of thousands of disabled people across the country to live more independently in their own homes and improve their quality of life. “I know this year has been incredibly difficult for disabled people in particular and I’m pleased that, on the International Day of People with Disabilities, we’re able to provide this additional funding. “The Disabled Facilities Grant is a really important part of our ambition to reduce health inequalities and support more people to live healthy, independent lives for as long as possible.”

The Disabled Facilities Grant forms part of the Better Care Fund, a fund which brings together local government and health partners to jointly plan and pool budgets to support integrated care.