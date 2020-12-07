Officers searching for a missing woman from Bournemouth are appealing for help from the public trying to find her

Laura King, 27, was last seen at 11.45pm on Sunday 6 December 2020 at Beechey Road and was reported missing at 3am on Monday 7 December 2020.

She is described as white, around five feet six inches tall and of average build. She has dark brown hair worn in a bun. She is wearing a pink and blue Puffa-style coat, black jeans and Adidas trainers.

Chief Inspector Stuart Pitman, of Dorset Police, said: “Laura has failed to return home and we are becoming very concerned for her welfare.

“Officers are searching the area, but so far we have been unable to find her.

“I would urge anyone with information as to Laura’s whereabouts, or who sees a woman matching the description given, to please contact us.

“Finally, I would appeal directly to Laura if you see this to please contact us or your family as we just want to make sure you are safe.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Laura’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 7:035.