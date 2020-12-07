Yet another yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Monday as rain, fog and freezing temperatures continue to dominate across much of Kent,London and the South East.

The latest warning for fog covers the southeast of England, including Kent and Essex.

The alert reads: “Fog and freezing fog patches are expected to persist over parts of east and southeast England overnight into Monday as well as spreading further south and west.

“The visibility will drop to less than 100 m in places and with the increased traffic volumes on Monday morning some transport disruption is possible.”