Police probe Maidstone stabbing attack

A woman has been rushed to a hospital who is understood to be pregnant following a stabbing attack took place in Pudding Lane Maidstone on Sunday evening morning

The incident happened on the third floor of Star House.

Police remain at the scene and the flat remains cordoned off.

Officers from Kent Police rushed to the scene supported by paramedics from South East Coast ambulance service after the knife attack took place in a flat.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Officers where called at 6.50pm on Sunday following a report of a disturbance.

A woman had suffered injuries consistent with two stab wounds. She was taken to a London hospital for medical attention where she remains in a stable condition.”

Two women, aged 28 and 42, and a 33-year-old man, all from Maidstone, were arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody where they remain.

The victim remains in hospital and her injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

It has not been confirmed if she is pregnant but various witnesses reported this.