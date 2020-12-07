Police are appealing for help to find 28 year old Uyapo Hayunga-Macha, also known as Theodore, who is missing from home

Theodore, from Birkenhead, was last seen on Beckwith Street at 5am on Friday 4th December.

He is described as a black African male, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short shaven black hair, and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing an orange beanie hat, brown North Face coat and carrying a black rucksack.

Theodore speaks with a Liverpool/African accent (he is originally from Botswana) and is known to frequent Liverpool City centre.

He also has links to the Dartford area of Kent.

We are becoming increasingly concerned for Theodore’s welfare and anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or the charity Missing People on 116 000.

