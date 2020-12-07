Police are appealing to members of the public to help identify this man in relation to an assault that took place in Salisbury on Tuesday 10 November 2020 during which the victim was punched, and bitten twice by a dog that appeared to belong to the attacker

The victim was walking home along Bridge Road after picking up some groceries from Tesco Metro in Salisbury town centre shortly after 10pm. He noticed two men sitting opposite the King’s Head pub, one of whom had a dog.

One of the men accused the victim of kicking his dog after it approached him – and he became verbally and physically aggressive, pushing him and punching him to the face.

The victim left the scene and boarded the PR3 bus that stopped near the British Heart Foundation shop. The attacker and his dog followed him onto the bus where during another scuffle, the victim was bitten twice by the dog, causing wounds to the back of his knee and top of his leg.

He was taken to safety by the bus driver and later treated for his wounds at Salisbury A&E.

The attacker is described as a white man. Moderately built about 5ft 7in and was wearing dark jogging bottoms.

The dog was described as being black and squat like a bulldog with a short snout.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should call 101 quoting log number: 54200112563. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.