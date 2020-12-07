An elderly woman has died after a collision between a car and a lorry

The crash happened on London Road in the Willenhall area of Coventry at around 2.45pm on Sunday afternoon.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and The Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The Critical Care Car arrived very quickly from its base at Coventry Airport. On arrival, they found a car that had suffered significant damage.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the medics and ambulance staff, nothing could be done to save the woman, who was the front seat passenger, and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car was able to get out of the vehicle himself. He was assessed and found to be unhurt and was discharged at scene.”