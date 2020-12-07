Officers have launched a murder investigation after the death of a baby girl

Police launched an enquiry after the four-month-old was found seriously injured at a house on Onslow Road in Blackpool last Thursday (December 3rd)

She was taken Blackpool Victoria Hospital and later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital but sadly died yesterday (Sunday, December 6th).

Jordan Lee, 28, of Onslow Road, has been charged with attempted murder and appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. He was remanded in custody.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will now be carried out to try and establish the baby’s cause of death.

A decision will be made in due course in consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service on any further charges.

Detective Inspector Mark Dickinson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain very much with this baby’s wider family and they are being supported by specialist officers. While a man has been charged, our investigation is very much on-going and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 1135 of December 3rd, 2020 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.