Wiltshire Police investigating a suspected sexual assault on a teenage girl in Salisbury in October have released a video in a bid to identify the attacker.

The CCTV shows the victim who was approached and grabbed from behind by a man she didn’t know as she walked on the path which leads into Churchill Gardens near the Salisbury Sea Cadets building.

It happened at about 2.30pm on Sunday 27 October.

The suspect is described as:

White

Middle-aged

Medium built

Light grey hair

Wearing smart black coat with grey or dark trousers and smart shoes.

PC Lou Poole from Wiltshire Police said: “This is a really concerning incident that took place in a busy public area during the middle of the day.

“We are aware that this footage may be distressing however we are appealing for anyone in the area on Sunday 27 October or those who may have recorded dash cam footage nearby which might help us to identify the offender, to contact us.

“We would also urge you to study the CCTV footage carefully to see if you recognise the man who carried out this appalling assault.

“Please consider showing this footage to friends and family members that do not have access to social media to ensure that the footage is viewed by as many members of the community as possible.”

The video has been shared with the victim’s consent. The witness on the bicycle has been identified and is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime log 54200108088.