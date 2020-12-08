Driver arrested after making off from collision

Officers from Sussex and Surrey Roads Policing were called at around 1am on Tuesday to a collision on the Old Shoreham Road in Shoreham.

The drunk driver who’d rolled his vehicle had made off from the scene.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for dashcam footage or witnesses who may have seen the incident to contact them.

The driver has been traced and has been arrested for a number of offences. He remains in Police custody.

Any witnesses or dash cam/CCTV please call 101 and quote Cad 0035 08/12/20