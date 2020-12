Gerald, 67, was last seen around 10pm on Sunday (December 6) and it is thought he left his home address in Broadwater some time overnight.

He is white, around 5’ 9” and with white hair. When last seen he was wearing grey trousers, a blue t-shirt and a dark burgundy v-neck jumper.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial 217 of 07/12.