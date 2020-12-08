A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Poole has been released under investigation while enquiries continue





At 5.39am on Sunday 6 December 2020 officers received a report from the ambulance service of a sudden death of a 44-year-old woman from Poole at an address in Cashmoor Close.



Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained. An initial post-mortem took place on Sunday 6 December 2020, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.



Her family has been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.



A 46-year-old Poole man arrested on suspicion of murder has now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200183360.