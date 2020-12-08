At 5.39am on Sunday 6 December 2020 officers received a report from the ambulance service of a sudden death of a 44-year-old woman from Poole at an address in Cashmoor Close.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained. An initial post-mortem took place on Sunday 6 December 2020, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
Her family has been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
A 46-year-old Poole man arrested on suspicion of murder has now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200183360.
A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Poole has been released under investigation while enquiries continue
December 8, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BOURNEMOUTH • BREAKING • DORSET
Southampton Coach runs into bother
July 8, 2019
ESSEX
Car flips in its roof in Essex
April 19, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Driver caught for a third Time Drink Driving
June 14, 2018
BREAKING • OXFORD
Police continue to investigate murder of Woman in Cowley
June 17, 2019
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Officer convicted of rape in Antigua dismissed
June 28, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • MERTON
Merton Rapist Kadian Nelson arrested after tip off from member of the public
November 3, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
M275 Portsmouth link road closed following Bus fire
August 25, 2018
PORTSMOUTH
Splash of Colour at Portsmouth City Museum
July 29, 2017
ISLE OF WIGHT
Police launch search for missing child on the Isle of Wight
February 16, 2016
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Murder probe after teenager shot in Haringey
March 9, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Harry Harris from Chigwell charged with murder of Northfleet Man
February 6, 2020
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Train Services cancelled after Chatham incident
January 21, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Murder probe launched over Aldershot Baby M find
September 1, 2017
A2 • BREAKING • KENT • M2
Delays on A2 after huge Pot hole appears Police say an officer is looking into it
December 5, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Man charged with attempted robbery
March 7, 2019
KENT • MISSING
Appeal to locate missing teenager Lydia Freed from Kent
July 3, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
More charges over hospital cable theft
April 6, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Police release man without Charge After Titchfield Stand off
April 26, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Have you seen missing Southampton Man Thomas Toomer
July 31, 2018
BREAKING
Fire Rips through Business Centre in Bordon
July 26, 2016
DONCASTER • LATEST NEWS • WEST YORKSHIRE
WANTED: Have you seen these men?
November 5, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Seven charged with fatal shooting of Leon Maxwell
February 21, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Twenty years imprisonment for Herne Bay man found guilty of raping girl
December 2, 2019
DEAL • KENT • LATEST NEWS
Deal burglar wanted by police
July 15, 2019
ASHFORD • LATEST NEWS
Man arrested for Ashford underpass Robbery
May 18, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • LONDON
Man Dead following Fatal stabbing Two Serious at Parsons Green Tube Station
October 16, 2017
BREAKING
M6 Closed following serious Collision
April 9, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
ATM gang jailed for nearly 32 years
April 5, 2019
BREAKING • Heaton • MISSING • NEWCASTLE
Officers searching for a missing Newcastle man have sadly found a body
November 15, 2020
BREAKING
A Few of the Best Bits from Bestival 2015 So far!!!
September 13, 2015
BREAKING
Body found in Stoke property
February 7, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Nationwide Manhunt Launched after Horrific Acid attack
June 30, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police Man hunt for Hammer attacker widens
April 26, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Four people Injured following Three Vehicle Collision
June 4, 2018
KENT • LATEST NEWS • MARGATE
Two in court after thefts from cars in Margate
February 13, 2020
PORTSMOUTH
Gosport Mum’s desperate appeal for missing son
February 18, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Driver Dies following Fatal head on Collision in Alton
October 25, 2016
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Couple taken to Hospital after shop front falls
May 24, 2016
BREAKING • DORSET
Burglar who targeted businesses in Bournemouth jailed
April 28, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Live updates from Stephen Nicholson Trial
June 18, 2019